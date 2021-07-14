George Follmer and Parnelli Jones to reunite at Monterey Reunion

George Follmer and Parnelli Jones — two of the most competitive drivers during the formative years of the Trans-Am series — will share the track once again as co-Grand Marshals for the Aug. 12-15 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The pair will be the honored guests Saturday, Aug. 14, and will engage in a Q&A session with race fans during the Picnic in the Paddock, in addition to taking a few honorary laps around the track.

As Ford in Trans-Am celebrates its 55th anniversary, Follmer and Jones are the perfect featured duo. They competed head to head and as teammates in Ford Mustang Boss 302s, fighting for the championship in the 1960s and ’70s.

Some of their most heated battles occurred in Monterey. In the 1970 Laguna Seca Trans-Am Championship for Sedans race, Jones took the checkered flag, just edging Mark Donohue and Follmer. However, Follmer would go on to win the 1972 Monterey Castrol GTX Grand Prix Laguna Seca.

