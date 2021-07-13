Sorensen, Thiim and Ricky Taylor added to Le Mans entry list

Marco Sorensen, Ricky Taylor and Nicki Thiim have been added to the entry list for the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours in August.

Sorensen and Taylor will join Dennis Andersen in High Class Racing’s No. 20 ORECA and fight for LMP2 Am honors in the race. The No. 20 lineup joins the Catalunya-based, Danish-flagged team’s No. 49 crew, which features an all-Danish crew of Kevin Magnussen, Jan Magnussen & Anders Fjordbach.

This will be the seventh appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for reigning FIA WEC GT World Drivers Champion Sorensen, who will drive an LMP2 for the first time at Le Mans as part of this effort.

Current IMSA Championship leader Ricky Taylor puts aside his already announced role as the ORECA reserve driver with a confirmed seat for the race. It will also be his seventh Le Mans appearance, and he’ll be looking to add a Le Mans win to his previous victories at the Daytona 24, 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans.

Meanwhile, Nicki Thiim will return to the cockpit of an Aston Martin Vantage GTE, in the Am category, competing in the No. 98 NorthWest Aston Martin alongside Paul Dalla Lana and Marcos Gomes.

The move comes as the team’s regular third driver, Augusto Farfus, has been counted out for Le Mans because of a clash with his Pure ETCR program, which see him competing at the Hungaroring with Hyundai.

Headed back to the big race with @HighClassRacing next month! Excited to work with the team and my teammates @Marco_sorensen and Dennis Anderson. Let’s go! #LeMans24 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/lv7ad4lc5p — Ricky Taylor (@RickyTaylorRace) July 13, 2021

This year’s race will mark a return to GTE Am for the first time since 2014 for Thiim, who will make his eighth consecutive Le Mans start next month. His last GTE Am class appearance saw him score his one and only class victory in the race to this point, as part of the AMR ‘Dane Train’, alongside fellow countrymen Kristian Poulsen and David Heinemeier Hansson.

“I am so happy to be coming back to one of the greatest endurance races in the world with Aston Martin, and as always it’s an honor to represent such a special brand in the big events,” Thiim said.

“I have to say thank you to Paul for inviting me to be a part of his NorthWest AMR team, and for giving us a real chance to fight for victory in this year’s race. The Vantage is an amazing car to race at Le Mans and with Paul and Marcos we have a team that can be right in the mix.”

The 2021 running of the Le Mans 24 Hours is set to take place over August 21-22. Before that the FIA WEC teams will be in action at Monza this weekend for what will be the final dress-rehearsal for the 24 Hours.