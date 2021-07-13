Hamilton tops Aston wish list; more technical signings imminent

Lawrence Stroll says he would “absolutely” want Lewis Hamilton to drive for Aston Martin in future as the team prepares to announce another senior arrival on the technical side.

Hamilton recently signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes and has been told he can drive for the defending champions for as long as he wants, but Stroll is trying to put together a team capable of winning titles in the next few years. To that end he has already signed Sebastian Vettel and a host of major technical names from Red Bull, and the Aston Martin owner says Hamilton would also be on his list if available.

“Absolutely, you’d have to be crazy not to want Lewis drive for you,” Stroll said, before stating that Vettel is now delivering what he expects of the four-time world champion.

“Is (Vettel) our most expensive employee? Yes. How do I rate his season so far? I think started slow and is currently up to speed, and I think the slow start also had something to do with the troubles we encountered in testing. First of all, it was only three days, and a day and a half out of the three days we had all kinds of glitches with the car, so (there was) a lack of running time.”

While the Hamilton talk is hypothetical, the hires from Red Bull – including the likes of Dan Fallows – are very real, and Stroll says another name will be announced in the next few days as he targets the strongest technical team in F1.

“As far as plans for the future and going forward, like my track record, like pretty much every other business I owned, is to win,” he said. “In this case, winning in Formula 1 means world championships, and ultimately that is what we’re striving for and that’s what I’m striving for.

“Of course, we all know very well that success in Formula 1 or any other business for that matter doesn’t come overnight. It takes years to put the right people, the right tools, the right processes in place, but we’re building and investing in our team with the ambition of moving up the grid year-by-year, and our ultimate ambition is to win world championships.

“We’re hiring brilliant new senior technical and engineering talent all the time, and the result will be a technical and engineering strength in the company, and a depth equal to if not better than any other Formula 1 team. We announce pretty much almost on a weekly basis now the hiring of brilliant new senior technical and engineering talent, and by the way, this week we’ll be announcing another very senior member of another team joining us…”

There will also be a brand new wind tunnel built as part of Aston Martin’s expansion. Work on a new factory recently started, and is expected to be completed at the end of the 2022 season.