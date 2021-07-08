Hailie Deegan in for SRX Nashville finale

Hailie Deegan will compete in the Camping World SRX Series season finale July 17 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, the series announced Thursday.

Deegan made her SRX debut last month in a substitute role for regular driver Tony Kanaan, finishing second to race winner Tony Stewart June 19 at Knoxville Raceway. Deegan is back in place of Kanaan this Saturday night at Slinger (Wis.) Speedway. At Nashville, however, Deegan will race against Kanaan as a part of the 12-driver field.

“SRX has been a blast and I’m super pumped to run the finale at Nashville,” Deegan said. “Knoxville was a great experience and finishing second to Tony Stewart was a huge accomplishment. That was on dirt, so I’m definitely interested to see what these SRX cars feel like on pavement this Saturday night at Slinger, and one of the best things about racing Nashville is that I can take what I learn at Slinger and apply it there.”

Deegan is a full-time driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The 19-year-old racer from Temecula, California, is a three-time winner in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and was the first female to win a race in that series.

“We all saw at Knoxville how quickly Hailie adapted to these SRX cars and it was pretty obvious that she has no reservations about mixing it up with these guys,” said SRC series co-founder Ray Evernham. “She gained positions in each heat and in the feature and then finished second to one of the best race car drivers in the world. Hailie has definitely earned her spot in the Camping World SRX Series.”

Saturday’s race from Slinger and next Saturday’s race at Nashville will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network with streaming live on Paramount+ Premium.