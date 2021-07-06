MissionH24 hydrogen-powered race car to make UK debut at Goodwood

A ground-breaking hydrogen-powered endurance race car is set to make its UK debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Created by MissionH24, the LMPH2G will be featured at the Michelin Supercar Paddock stage throughout the four-day event, and will also take on the world-famous hillclimb.

MissionH24 is an initiative created in 2018 by Le Mans organizer Automobile Club de l’Ouest and electric-hydrogen specialist GreenGT, with the focus of launching a hydrogen class of vehicles in 2024.

The LMPH2G has a combined output of 653hp, which is created by a four-stack hydrogen fuel cell that powers four electric motors. The combination of a lightweight chassis and aerodynamic help propel the race car to a top speed in excess of 185mph.

According to the press release, the LMPH2G “represents a significant technological development, backed by partners Michelin and hydrogen fuel cell maker Symbio – a joint venture between Michelin and Faurecia.”

The target for H24 is to compete in premier endurance racing events, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Additionally, Michelin is set to unveil a race tire made up of 46 percent raw materials, including carbon black from end of life tires, orange and lemon peel, sunflower oil, pine resin and also recycled steel from packaging.

The goal for Michelin is to have all of its tires made with 100 percent sustainable materials by 2050, with “40 percent of all materials used in tires across the group” sustainable by 2030. The company plans to use endurance racing as “a laboratory to accelerate the development of sustainable, high-performance tires.”

Peyman Sabet, vice president of business development at Michelin Europe North, shared his thoughts on the revolutionary developments.

“The partnership with GreenGT H24 highlights Michelin’s drive to innovation and it is the perfect vehicle to feature Michelin’s 46 percent sustainable tires,” Sabet said. “Both pioneering developments honor the company’s commitment to sustainability, without compromising on performance. We are delighted to bring MissionH24 to the Goodwood Festival of Speed and really excited that fans will be able to watch it take on the hill.”

With the aid of batteries, the hydrogen fuel cells “will be used to increase range and enable the development of green long-distance and urban travel.” By 2030, Symbio plans to produce 200,000 fuel cells per year.