IndyCar extends Road America deal

IndyCar has completed a multi-year deal with Road America that will keep the iconic road course on the schedule for the foreseeable future.

“IndyCar is pleased to continue its relationship with Road America,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles. “It is clear that NTT IndyCar Series events in Wisconsin’s scenic Kettle Moraine have developed into exciting and favored weekends for our fans and athletes, as well.

“Last year, Road America became a central figure in the series’ return to racing during the global pandemic and the first to host a doubleheader. It has been a fantastic addition to our championship, and it is gratifying to know that it will remain a mainstay on our calendar.”

The series began racing at the picturesque layout in 1982. After a brief hiatus, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2016 to packed grandstands and campgrounds. This year marked the sixth consecutive year Road America has hosted North America’s premier open-wheel series since the series’ return.

“The NTT IndyCar Series is clearly one of the greatest forms of open-wheel racing ever to grace our beautiful 4-mile road course,” said Road America President and General Manager Mike Kertscher. “We’ve had a strong relationship since its return in 2016, and we are very proud to continue the tradition.”

Next year’s race will mark IndyCar’s 33rd visit to the venue. Tickets are on sale now at roadamerica.com.