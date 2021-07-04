Verstappen still thinking long term after third straight win

Max Verstappen called on Red Bull to keep up its recent form after the team’s fifth win in a row — and his third — in the Austrian Grand Prix.

After winning in Monaco, Verstappen was leading until late in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when a tire failure forced him to retire. Sergio Perez still won that race for Red Bull before Verstappen’s latest hat-trick in France and Austria, and the championship leader wants the team to maintain its current level of dominance.

“I am enjoying it but I am also very focused on the rest of the season,” Verstappen said. “It’s still so long, and still a lot of points that you need to score. We need to make sure every single weekend that we are back up there and make sure we basically use the whole potential of the car.

“We had a good car here in Austria especially. I think it was very dominant but we need to make sure at Silverstone we’re there again and that’s what we will look into now again to make sure we are very competitive there again.”

Verstappen admits he had few dramas to worry about during the race as Red Bull made a further step forward from a week ago at the Red Bull Ring.

“It was a very good race. I think on both tire sets we had good pace. Good to manage the pace throughout the whole stint. Very pleased with that. Also the car, I think again, we improved it compared to last weekend. We did a few things to try and make it last a bit better in the race and I think that showed today.

“Very happy overall. I think what also was very enjoyable to see was all the fans back, to see that crowd. We definitely missed that, the atmosphere around the track with so many people.

“I thought that (the best car of the year) was last week but definitely, this week was better.”

Verstappen’s advantage in the drivers’ championship now stands at 32 points after he also set the fastest lap in Austria.