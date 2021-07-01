NRX reveals electric Group E bodywork concept

Nitro Rallycross today revealed the bodywork concept for its new FC1-X, which will compete in the property’s electric Supercar class starting in 2022.

Nitro Rallycross, which debuted back in 2018, will introduce its all-electric class in 2022 on new tracks in North America, Europe and the Middle Eastt. NRX will name the upcoming electric class Group E in honor of its legendary Group B rally predecessors.

“With the FC1-X, our goal was to create the toughest and fastest Rallycross car ever built for competition. A car that will be able to excite the drivers and the fans while withstanding the toughest tracks in motorsport,” said Travis Pastrana, the driving force behind Nitro Rallycross. “That’s a tall order, but after having the opportunity to work with the best in the business we’re excited to see the results. Group B cars were the baddest cars ever rallied. With that in mind, we are proud to name this new era of car, Group E. With more torque, acceleration and top speed than any current Rallycross Supercar, you have to see it to believe it.”

The car has been tuned for peak performance, and since these literally are, in Pastrana’s words, “cars that fly,” the FC1-X’s aero package has been engineered so that competitors can make minute changes to adapt the vehicle to their individual driving (and flying) styles.

The all-electric, all-wheel drive powertrain makes over 1,000 peak horsepower, more than double the power of a Group B vehicle. The vehicle can launch from 0-60mph in under 1.5 seconds, quicker off the starting line than an F1 car. Capable of pushing 3G, it is not only the fastest vehicle in the history of Rallycross but is also one of the fastest accelerating race cars in the world.

The chassis is also revolutionary. Featuring an ultra-strong space frame construction — another Rallycross first — and over one foot of suspension travel at each corner, it is the most capable Rallycross car ever built.

The FC1-X will need to be rugged: the massive 100-foot gap jumps at the inaugural NRX track in 2018 were just the beginning. Pastrana and the Nitro Rallycross team are working on next-level track designs that will be permanently built at premier racing grounds around the world.

“The overall mission of the FC1-X is to show the world the massive performance potential in electric vehicles by creating the fastest Rallycross car ever seen,” explained Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Rallycross. “The tremendous capabilities of the FC1-X, combined with NRX’s incredible tracks, sets the stage for an entirely new type of racing supercharged with wide-open action and high-adrenaline thrills.”

The design released today reflects the baseline NRX bodywork concept. Individual manufacturers will release their own crossover SUV-based designs at a later date.