Alex Zanardi’s wife provides update on his condition

One year after Alex Zanardi’s crash and ensuing head trauma in an Italian hand bike competition, his wife Daniela shared an update on the CART IndyCar Series and Paralympian’s recovery progress.

“One year after the accident, Alex’s condition is essentially stable,” she said. “He is currently in a special clinic, where he is undergoing a rehabilitation program. This includes multimodal and pharmacological stimulations under the guidance of doctors, physiotherapists, neuropsychologists and speech therapists to try to facilitate his recovery

“We have received so many best wishes for his recovery, and I would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you, on behalf of Alex, for every single message. Following consultations with the doctors, now appears to be an appropriate time to offer this small insight into Alex’s recovery process with this interview.

“I would like to tell all those people who are thinking of and praying for Alex that he is fighting — as he always has done. The affection we have received from friends, fans, acquaintances, athletes and those involved in motorsport over the past year has been nothing short of touching and overwhelming and has been of enormous support for us in dealing with all this. However, a very special thank you goes to the medical personnel.”

Zanardi continues to face a number of daily challenges.

“It has been a very complex process that has required more neurosurgery and been characterized by a number of setbacks,” she said. “Alex is in a stable condition, which means he is able to undergo training programs for both his brain and his body. He can communicate with us, but he is still unable to speak. After a long time in a coma, the vocal cords must regain their elasticity. This is only possible through practice and therapy. He still has a lot of strength in his arms and hands, and is training intensively on the equipment.”

The next stage of Zanardi’s recovery will see the beloved Italian head home, but there’s no timeline for that move.

“It is certainly another huge challenge,” she continued. “It is a very long journey and at the moment no predictions are made on when he will be able to return home. We put all our energy in Alex’s recovery. We appreciate everyone’s understanding that we will leave it at that for the moment.”