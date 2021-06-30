Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Levitt/Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, June 30, with Romain Grosjean

The Week In IndyCar, June 30, with Romain Grosjean

June 30, 2021

Of the many items explored, Grosjean shares his thoughts on the reception he’s received by American fans, the lessons he’s learned about overcoming adversity, his desire to race at the Gateway oval, if he could improve the ‘Uncrustables’ pastry making the rounds with IndyCar drivers, how IndyCar is being discussed among Formula 1 drivers, and more.

