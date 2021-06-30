The Week In IndyCar, June 30, with Romain Grosjean

Of the many items explored, Grosjean shares his thoughts on the reception he’s received by American fans, the lessons he’s learned about overcoming adversity, his desire to race at the Gateway oval, if he could improve the ‘Uncrustables’ pastry making the rounds with IndyCar drivers, how IndyCar is being discussed among Formula 1 drivers, and more.
Esports 1hr ago ET
Over 400 drivers, some cloud servers, and hard work culminate in eRacr's Firecracker 400
Landon Cassill went to Parker Kligerman last summer with an idea for what he hoped would become the biggest privately held event in (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago ET
Why Trackhouse, Ganassi was the right deal at the right time – for both sides
Justin Marks was frustrated. Outbid on three different charters he tried to secure in 2020 for his Trackhouse Racing team, Marks had to (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago ET
VeeKay back in action for Mid-Ohio
Rinus VeeKay will return to the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy this weekend for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The Dutchman was forced to (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago ET
Ganassi selling NASCAR operation to Trackhouse Racing
Trackhouse Racing has purchased Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR operation and will take control of all its assets at the end of the (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago ET
Penske, Pagenaud negotiations ongoing about 2022 and beyond
The next stage of Simon Pagenaud’s career could take the ALMS and NTT IndyCar Series champion down one of four paths, and according to (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago ET
Dillon not taking playoff spot for granted
Austin Dillon sits safely above the NASCAR Cup Series playoff cutline, but he’s not taking anything for granted with so much racing left in (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago ET
Ecclestone documentary ‘Lucky’ to tell his F1 story
Bernie Ecclestone’s story in building Formula 1 is to be the subject of a new eight-part documentary, titled “Lucky.” The documentary will (…)
TV 7hr ago ET
Racing on TV, July 1-4
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites: LucasOilRacing.TV MAVTV.com MotorTrendOnDemand.com (…)
Insights & Analysis 7hr ago ET
INTERVIEW: Eddie Gossage, signing off
It’s the end of an era for Eddie Gossage and Texas Motor Speedway. The only president in the track’s history, Gossage has been a (…)
Le Mans/WEC 8hr ago ET
Glickenhaus drivers confirmed in updated 6H Monza entry
An updated entry list for next month’s FIA WEC 6 Hours of Monza has been published, which includes a handful of changes and a notable (…)
