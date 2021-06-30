Peter Auto gearing up for Le Mans race this weekend

While it is not the Le Mans Classic that everyone was looking forward to, organizers at Peter Auto were able to put together a weekend of racing on the Bugatti Circuit at Le Mans during the “usual” first weekend of July.

The decision was made in March to postpone the Le Mans Classic, an event that draws upwards of 200,000 spectators, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it won’t have the same feel as the Le Mans Classic of years past, racers are certainly eager to get on track at Le Mans in July.

See more details on the entry at VintageMotorsport.com.