Ecclestone documentary ‘Lucky’ to tell his F1 story

Bernie Ecclestone’s story in building Formula 1 is to be the subject of a new eight-part documentary, titled “Lucky.”

The documentary will be written and directed by Manish Pandy, who was the producer of the BAFTA-winning film “Senna.” The former F1 CEO has granted exclusive rights to Pandy’s company Jiva Maya, and says “Lucky” will tell the story of his time building the sport into the huge commercial succession owner by Liberty Media.

“This is the first time I’ve trusted anyone to tell my story and the story of Formula 1, and Manish is the only storyteller and director who I believe can bring these to the screen,” Ecclestone said. “He isn’t just a great storyteller — he’s also a great fan. He’s been watching Formula 1 since he could walk and his knowledge of the world and its ‘movers and shakers’ is encyclopaedic and his passion unsurpassed.”

F1 owner Liberty Media has also been involved, allowing Pandy to use large amounts of archival footage. Current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says he is sure fans will be intrigued by Ecclestone’s story.

“Formula 1 is a truly global sport with over 70 years of history created by Bernie that has a huge part of making the sport what it is,” Domenicali said. “With half a billion global fans, and races in 23 countries, the interest and excitement around Formula 1 is huge and there will be eager anticipation for the series that will take the viewers on a journey into the life of one of sport’s most interesting characters.”

Much of the filming with Ecclestone took place at his home in Gstaad over the past 18 months, and Pandey says it ensured focus on the 90-year-old’s complete history.

“Bernie has been able to reflect, not just on his days as one of the greatest sporting impresarios of all time, but also on his life,” Pandey said. “In his 90 years, he has traveled the world and met everyone who is anyone, yet he remains incredibly personable and immensely funny. It is a joy to tell his extraordinary story, in full, for the first time.”