NASCAR, iRacing reveal new partnership

NASCAR and iRacing have announced a deal that will see the racing simulation become the official “simulation partner of NASCAR”, formalizing the two groups’ ties as iRacing continues to serve not just as a venue for competition but also as a development partner for NASCAR’s future.

The two entities have already worked together on various items, such as the development of the NextGen car, the redevelopment of Auto Club Speedway into a half-mile short track, and the development of a street course around Chicago that could soon become a reality for NASCAR.

iRacing has already been an official NASCAR licensee since 2010 and has served as the platform for NASCAR’s first officially sanctioned professional virtual racing series, the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

“NASCAR fans know and love iRacing for their accomplishments in the development of virtual racing series, but what many may not realize is that the company is so much more than just an esports partner,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer, NASCAR.

“iRacing is a full-on technology partner in every sense of the word, and their best-in-class simulation and engineering capabilities are helping us innovate across multiple layers of our business– whether that be in designing new race tracks, developing new race cars, creating compelling digital content, or providing a virtual training ground for the next generation of NASCAR stars.”

The support NASCAR has shown to iRacing has been instrumental in the growth of the company, iRacing President Tony Gardner explained.

“From their world-class support of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series for more than a decade, to the explosion of new initiatives like Pro Invitational events and track development projects, NASCAR’s assistance has helped iRacing remain at the forefront of the esports industry while also taking our organization to exciting new places,” Gardner said. “We’re incredibly excited to extend our partnership, and look forward to continuing to evolve these efforts for years to come.”