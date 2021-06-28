Ferrucci back with RLL for Mid-Ohio

Santino Ferrucci’s standout performances with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have earned another nod as the Connecticut native will pilot the No. 45 Honda for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series round at Mid-Ohio.

“I’m super excited to return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to race the Hy-Vee entry at Mid-Ohio,” said Ferrucci, who will make his fourth appearance with RLL this season. “It’s been a great track for me in the past and last year I started on the front row. I’ve always enjoyed the track and its fans. I cannot wait to be working with the team again and continuing our relationship and our growth as the season moves forward. Hopefully we can get the Hy-Vee car into the top five and on the podium!”

The former Dale Coyne Racing driver has finishes of sixth, sixth, and 10th for the team in 2021, and has complemented team veterans Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato on each occasion. The 23-year-old is understood to be a top candidate for a third full-time RLL entry if the necessary funding should arise.

“We look forward to having Santino Ferrucci drive the No. 45 Hy-Vee entry in this weekend’s race,” said Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker. “Santino and the entire Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team care about their fans just like we care about our customers at Hy-Vee. Plus, the excitement Santino brings to the course keeps us on the edge of our seats and we can’t wait to see how he performs at the Honda Indy 200.”