Whelen Cadillac leads at midpoint of Watkins Glen Six Hours

The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. leads halfway through the Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen after moving up the order during a full-course yellow pit cycle. Felipe Nasr is currently in the car but Olivier Pla in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05c is within a second of the leader.

The No. 60 Acura and the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05c seem to have the edge on the rest of the field but they have been unable to truly pull away from the pack.

Corvette still holds control of the race in GT Le Mans with the No. 4 Corvette C8.R ahead of the No. 3 Corvette C8.R. Tommy Milner and Jordan Taylor are in the cars, respectively. Behind them is the No. 25 BMW M8 of Phillipp Eng. BMW has been unable to mount much of a challenge to Corvette thus far.

Problems for the No. 8 Tower Motorsports ORECA 07 in the first hour and recent electrical issues for the No. 18 Era Motorsports ORECA 07 have turned LMP2 into a three-horse race. It’s currently the No. 11 Win Autosport ORECA 07 ahead of the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA 07 and No. 22 United Autosports USA ORECA 07. The cars are fairly close together after a recent restart.

The No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier JS P320 has retired from the race after contact with the No. 42 NTE Sport Audi R8 LMS GT3. They were not the only LMP3 car to hit trouble as the No. 2 United Autosports USA Ligier JS P320 went for a spin coming out of the toe of the boot. Damage to the right rear of the car was repaired but the team still lost one lap on the class leaders.

In GT Daytona, it’s still the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R leading the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3. Those two cars have been the quickest all weekend and nothing has changed in the first half of the race.

The No. 19 GRT Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo retired from the race after a spin for Misha Goikhberg sent him careening into the wall at pit entry. A fire soon broke out in the right rear.

Goikhberg was uninjured and the fire was extinguished — for the second time today — by members of the Andretti Autosport LMP3 team. The spin seemed to be the result of a mechanical failure rather than driver error.