Performance Tech in search of an engine for Watkins Glen 2

Performance Tech Motorsports has been thrown from one race and directly into another. After retiring from the Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen due to crash damage, the team discovered a catastrophic issue with its engine. With no spare engines for the team’s No. 38 Ligier JS P320 in the United States, they will begin a whole new race to find and import an engine in time for next Friday’s race.

“Upon returning to the garage the team made quick work of getting the car back together. However, once complete it became clear the engine has suffered a catastrophic issue,” the team said in a statement. “A new race has begun as the team works to get another engine for the WeatherTech 240, July 1-2. With only three days until the first on-track session and no spare engines in the country, team principal Brent O’Neill and his crew will have to pool all their resources and time to pull off nothing short of a miracle.”

This is the second event in a row that Performance Tech suffered an engine failure. The team needed to switch to its IMSA Prototype Challenge chassis last time out at Mid-Ohio. It’s unknown if that is an option for Friday’s race.

“This weekend was just another test and lesson for the team,” said O’Neill. “The guys did a great job of getting the engine in on Friday before practice. The drivers were quick, especially seeing as this is their first time here. The crew got the car back together quickly and if it weren’t for engine issues, we would have been able to finish the race. Now we just have to wait and see if Katech can get us an engine in time for next week’s race.”

Track action for next Friday’s race begins on Thursday afternoon with qualifying later in the day.