MSR Acura stays fast in second Watkins Glen practice

Meyer Shank Racing’s speed from Friday carried over into the weekend as Dane Cameron in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05c set a 1m30.451s to top the charts in the final minutes of Free Practice 2 for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen. Cameron, along with Ricky Taylor in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05c, led an Acura 1-2 as the brand looks to be the early favorite from Watkins Glen.

Taylor was 0.231s behind Cameron. Both of the Meyer Shank Racing drivers have shown pace this weekend. Olivier Pla led the first session, but it was Cameron who got the nod for the final minutes of free practice when only a limited number of cars were allowed on track.

Behind the pair of Acuras was the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. of Pipo Derani, whose best time was a 1m30.893s. Renger van der Zande in the No. 01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing DPi-V.R. was a further 0.192s behind Derani’s time.

In LMP2, the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA 07 of Mikkel Jensen laid down a 1m33.941s that stood as the fastest lap of the session. The No. 18 Era Motorsports ORECA 07 was nearly a full second behind the No. 52 ORECA, Ryan Dalziel set that car’s quickest time, a 1m34.901s.

Gabriel Aubry in the No. 8 Tower Motorsports ORECA 07 was third in LMP2 with a time of 1m35.091s.

The session was red-flagged for debris after the No. 11 WIN Autosport ORECA 07 of Steven Thomas collided with the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R. Thomas seemed to lock the brakes on cold tires on a cold track and hit the No. 9 Porsche. That was the only major incident of the morning.

On the final lap of the session, Bruno Spengler put the No. 25 BMW M8 GTE on the top of the charts with a time of 1m41.977s. Spengler was 0.125s quicker than Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R. John Edwards in the No. 24 BMW M8 GTE was third quickest with a time of 1m42.273s.

Felipe Fraga set the quickest LMP3 lap time of the session in the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320, a 1m39.937s. Oliver Askew, who was the quickest driver yesterday, was second in this session in the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320 with a time of 1m40.718s.

Austin McCusker in the No. 2 United Autosports USA Ligier JS P320 was third in the session. It has been a slow start to the weekend for United Autosports USA, which has brought both an LMP2 and LMP3 car to the track this weekend.

Just as it did in yesterday’s session, the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 led the field in GT Daytona. This time out, however, it was Kyle Kirkwood whose lap time of 1m45.146s was the fastest of the session.

The No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 recovered from a mechanical failure in Free Practice 1 that cost the team much of the session. Robby Foley was the quickest in that car with a time of 1m45.898s. The No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Trent Hindman completed the top three.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying, 11:50 a.m. ET