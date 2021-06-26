Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports announces GTD program

Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports will make its debut in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next weekend in the second race at Watkins Glen, with Guy Cosmo and Shane Lewis set to drive the team’s newly acquired Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo.

The team hopes to complete a part-time season in 2021 in preparation for a full-season GTD effort in 2022. The Florida-based team managed by Herb Korthoff has competed with LMP3 machinery in the past. It has already completed a number of tests with its new Mercedes-AMG GT3, including one at the Glen.

Cosmo is coming off a 2020 season in which he scored a podium finish in the 2020 Sebring 12 Hours in LMP2 with Performance Tech Motorsports. His teammate Lewis is more familiar with the Mercedes from his time in Europe racing in the Creventic Series and at the Nurburgring.

“I’m looking forward to returning to IMSA and being a part of this Gilbert Korthoff program,” said Lewis. “I’ve got a lot of miles racing the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO and it is an outstanding platform, so I am eager to put my experience to work. Henry (Gilbert) and Herb (Korthoff) are building a top-flight program, very calculated step by step to put us in a competitive position. I am also thrilled to race with Guy and this first outing at the Glen should be very productive for us to continue to build on.”

For Cosmo, this program is a step up from the Mercedes-AMG GT4 programs he has experience with in the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

“We’ve had very limited running of the car so far, but the AMG GT3 is absolutely phenomenal to drive,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting to work in this finely-crafted machine.

“We are excited about the opportunity but remain very realistic about how much this program is still in its infancy and just how competitive the IMSA GTD field is. Shane and I have been great friends, co-workers and competitors since I first relocated to Florida in 2003 so it is very cool to be working with him again as we build this team for the future.”