Shute leads Unlimited qualifiers at Pikes Peak

Qualifying sessions wrapped up for Sunday’s The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with the Unlimited and Time Attack 1 divisions focused on laying down some fast runs, but the mountain had other plans. Drivers remained in the pit areas while the rain came down. Due to the adverse conditions, competitors made only a few runs.

Robin Shute led the Unlimited class with a run of 3m55.149s in his Wolf GB08 TSC-LT, while all-time overall Pikes Peak record holder Romain Dumas led the way in Time Attack 1 with his 2019 Porsche 911 GT2RS Clubsport, with a run of 3m56.164s.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Race day’s run order has been set based upon qualifying times clocked this week.

1. The Exhibition Division competitors will run slowest to fastest.

2. The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama Division will run slowest to fastest.

3. The remaining competitors will run fastest to slowest based upon qualifying times (regardless of division).

RUN ORDER

UP NEXT: Friday’s practice session is optional for competitors, offering one last chance to tackle a section of the course before they take their shot at their one and only full-course run on Sunday, June 27.