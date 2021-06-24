Michael Andretti closing in on LMDh decision

Michael Andretti says he’s one month away from knowing whether his team will be making a return to LMP2-based competition. Andretti Autosport, which fields an LMP3 program for Jarett Andretti, Oliver Askew, and Marco Andretti in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, is angling for a new partnership that would bring the squad into the LMDh era which debuts in 2023.

“Yeah, we’re working on it,” the 1991 CART IndyCar Series champion (pictured above) told RACER. “I’m hoping that we’ll have a better word probably the end of July. Maybe we’ll have an idea where we stand then, and I think we’re in a contention in a couple of deals. So, we’re excited about where sports cars are going. I think the LMDh class that they’re forming and being able to go to Le Mans at the same time, it’s tremendous. So, I’m hoping that it really comes through because I think it’d be great for us to be there.”

The manufacturer-rich hybrid prototype formula has commitments from Acura, Audi, BMW, and Porsche so far, with Cadillac overdue to confirm its LMDh program and other brands like Lamborghini and McLaren looking favorable for inclusion. Andretti has ties to BMW through its Formula E program and links to McLaren through CEO Zak Brown, who co-owns an Australian Supercars team with the Andretti Autosport owner.

Having run a successful factory LMP2 team during the American Le Mans Series’ peak of popularity while fielding a multi-car IndyCar program, Andretti has strong feelings about what IMSA’s LMDh class could do for North American endurance racing.

“I’m actually thinking it’s going to be bigger than it was in the ALMS,” he said. “Because I really believe that the new rules — and what they’re doing that has so many manufacturers that are getting into the game, and being able to go to Le Mans with those with those rules — I think it’s just gonna be a really big deal. Like we had back then, I think you’re gonna see there’s a lot of IndyCar teams in line trying to get [LMDh] deals done there.”