NASCAR returns to performance matrix, putting Larson on pole at Pocono

By Kelly Crandall | June 23, 2021 9:04 AM ET

Hendrick Motorsports drivers will make up the front row in the first of two races this weekend at Pocono Raceway. Kyle Larson will start from the pole. William Byron starts second.

The first starting line-up this weekend was determined through the performance matrix. Larson heads to Pocono on a streak of three straight wins. The top 20 finishers from Saturday’s Cup race will then be inverted for Sunday’s start, and Sunday’s starters from 21st place on back will grid in order of their Saturday finish.

Kevin Harvick starts third, and Joey Logano starts fourth. Kyle Busch starts fifth. Harvick won the first race at Pocono last season.

Ross Chastain starts sixth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. seventh, and Kurt Busch eighth. Christopher Bell starts ninth, and teammate Denny Hamlin completes the top 10. Hamlin won the second race at Pocono in 2020.

Chase Elliott’s starts 29th after being disqualified at Nashville Superspeedway.

There are 38 drivers entered at Pocono.

STARTING LINE-UP