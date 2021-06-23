Make your Lincoln Solo Nationals party plans for 2021

The registration window is about to open for the 2021 Tire Rack Solo Nationals. If you missed the announcement about the registration process, you can review that information here. But the gist is it will be a tiered process, with Tier 1 opening up Wednesday, June 23 at 3pm CDT. Tier 2 registration opens the following Wednesday, June 30, at 3pm CDT. Registration for those falling within Tier 3 opens Wednesday, July 7, at 3pm CDT. And while you’re at it, be sure to check your class run days here, and review Test-N-Tune information right here.

“Official” stuff

Since your calendar is already opened to mark those dates, lets add a couple more items. Make sure you don’t miss the annual Monday Night Welcome Party that has been a tradition for years, as well as festivities planned for Wednesday evening. Both of these events will be conducted onsite in the Tire Rack Event Center (TREC), formerly known as the Big Fun Tent (BFT). That’s right, no hauling yourself over to the Lancaster Event Center this year. Everything is going to be held right at Lincoln Airpark, which should be much more convenient for everyone.

Speaking of convenience, Solo Nats trophies will be distributed near grid this year. A “test” of that process has been conducted during Tire Rack Champ Tours this year with rave reviews. Check back often for updates on other “official” meetings and planned events.

We’re all into cars, right? Nothing says, “Welcome to Lincoln!” like seeing the coolest cars from the Rebels Auto Club — those awesome guys and gals who work all week at the gate and practice course — and others from around the area, so head over to the TREC Monday afternoon for a non-competitive car show and check out their rides.

Full Event Details

“Unofficial” stuff

Of course, there are also a host of “unofficial” happenings each and every year. While we expect some things will look a little different — we’re still hopeful the Canadians will be able to join us with their pool, fresh poutine and beer swap — you can expect many things to look the same. Head over to Texas for Big Wheel ProSolo and the Biergarten, or venture to the Southeast for Trasharita, BBQ and Four Square. New social gatherings pop up every year, whether it’s a golf outing or a drop-in hockey game, making Solo Nationals far more than just a competition.

Get some rest

After a full day of fun, you’ll need somewhere to get some sleep. Camping, of course, is allowed in the paddock at Solo Nationals. But if you are looking for other accommodations, there are plenty in Lincoln and you should think about firming up those reservations soon. One favorite is Staybridge Suites Lincoln I-80, which has some special pricing for SCCA members. To make reservations at Staybridge Suites, call 402-438-7829 and ask for the Sports Car Club of America block in September. But be sure to grab your room before the August 6 cutoff date.

After taking a year off from Tire Rack Solo Nationals last year due to the pandemic, we’re sure people will be revved up a raring to go this year. The 2021 Solo Nats will be one not to miss!