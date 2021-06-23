Hagerty acquires Amelia Island Concours

Amelia Island Concours founder Bill Warner announced today that Hagerty will acquire the Amelia Island Concours, adding to an entertainment portfolio that already includes the Concours d’Elegance of America, the California Mille and the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance.

Warner, who founded the concours in late 1995, will remain as Chairman Emeritus. Hagerty will work with the event’s existing operational team to expand the annual event.

“When I founded the concours, I wanted to infuse the calm, traditional concours environment with the energy of motorsports,” said Warner. “We achieved that and raised more than $4 million for charity along the way, along with creating a $29 million economic impact in Nassau County. In Hagerty, we have a passionate and highly-skilled team that will bring these themes to a larger audience.”

“Our objective is to knit the enthusiast community together in a way that supports and protects the future of car culture,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “Amelia Island is synonymous with concours and motorsports heritage due to the steadfast efforts of Bill Warner and his team. We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to build upon and scale Bill’s vision.”