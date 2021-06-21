IMSA reveals entry list for Six Hours of The Glen

IMSA will roll into the third of its four annual endurance races with 39 cars spread across five classes. The initial entry list for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen had 40 cars ready to visit Watkins Glen International, but the Sean Creech Motorsports LMP3 entry was a late scratch after attempts to find new funding and drivers for its Ligier JS P320 were unsuccessful.

DPi has seven cars to offer WeatherTech SportsCar Championship fans, and in an interesting twist, half of the entries have opted for a two-driver rotation for the contest while the other three have added a third driver to share the load.

In LMP2, five ORECA 07-Gibsons are entered, with four hailing from the U.S. and the fifth, from United Autosports, paying a visit from the U.K.

LMP3, minus the Creech entry, is resting at an impressive number of eight, with all but one represented with Ligier’s JS P320 chassis; Duqueine Engineer’s D08 is the only outlier.

GT Le Mans is back to its full strength with five cars—two apiece from the BMW and Corvette factories, and the independent Porsche for Cooper MacNeil and his factory co-drivers.

And in GT Daytona, it’s the usual bevy of GT3-based models with 14 cars set for action. It’s all familiar names, barring the return of NTE Sport and possibly the most abstract lineup in the event with veteran gentleman driver Don Yount, promising young Californian open-wheeler and Porsche Cup driver Jaden Conwright, and super Finn Markus Palttala, who did a lot winning in GTD with Turner Motorsport years ago.

Sealing the unique approach to the program, they’ll make use of the Audi R8 LMS GT3 utilized in January at the Rolex 24 with IndyCar driver JR Hildebrand among the scattershot roster.

Practice for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen starts on Friday with its first practice session at 4:20 p.m. ET.