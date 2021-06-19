Wehrlein takes pole for Puebla E-Prix 1

In a thrilling Qualifying for Round 8, Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) rocketed to his second Julius Baer Pole Position of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after a super tight Super Pole shootout.

The first group headed out with Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) leading while the rest of the pack jostled for position behind the New Zealander, a opening hectic lap with the drivers side-by-side heading on to the start/finish straight.

It was an even more chaotic start to Qualifying as championship leader Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) locked up into Turn 1, disrupting not only his lap but also those behind him. With Evans and Antonio Felix da Costa (DS Techeetah) ahead of the Dutchman they were unimpeded and free to make their fast laps with a clear advantage over their Group 1 rivals.

The drivers left plenty of space in Group 2 and took advantage of the track evolution and the rubber laid down from the previous lappers, as the whole group demoted the first six out of Super Pole contention with Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) taking the hot seat ahead of Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams) and Valencia E-Prix winner Jake Dennis (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) rounding out the top three.

The big mover and shaker from Group 3 was BMW’s Maximilian Guenther grabbing fifth and booking his position in the Super Pole six.

Despite missing the whole of Free Practice 2, Mahindra Racing’s Alexander Sims slotted himself into seventh. His teammate Alex Lynn was unable to make an impression after becoming the latest driver to fall victim to Turn 7, riding right out in the dirt on his flying lap.

Lucas di Grassi (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler) and Sergio Sette Camara (Dragon / Penske Autosport) put themselves in to some decent positions for the race with the pair finishing eighth and ninth respectively – for Sette Camara this position will be temporary as the Brazilian will face a 20-place grid drop for the race after the team opened up their sealed inverter for an inspection.

There was a big moment for Norman Nato, the ROKiT Venturi Racing driver ending an action-packed lap with a huge slide in the banked oval that closes out the lap.

Sebastien Buemi’s Season 7 struggles continued in Qualifying for Round 8 in Puebla, with the Nissan e.dams driver languishing down in 21st position.

The big drama was that the main championship protagonists will be starting the race way down the order. Championship leader Frijns down in 22nd, De Vries in 16th and Evans in 13th. Da Costa, who currently sits in fourth in the drivers’ standings, was the best of the Group 1 qualifiers is 12th.

With all the Groups completed it was Wehrlein who took the Group Qualifying point with a time of 1:23.505, joining the German in Super Pole was Rowland, Dennis, Jean-Eric Vergne, Guenther and Edoardo Mortara.

Super Pole showdown for the top six

Mortara was the first driver out in Super Pole, after overcooking his tires the Swiss-Italian driver lost the rear for Turn 11 and ran deep into the left-hander.

After Mortara’s mistake, Guenther set the first benchmark for Super Pole with a 1:25.095. This was immediately bested by eight tenths with a neat and tidy lap from Vergne around the Mexican circuit.

Next up was Dennis with an absolute flier, the BMW rookie putting in three incredible sectors to register a huge time of 1:23.879. But again it wasn’t to last as a flat-out lap from Rowland launched his Nissan to the top of the timesheets.

Wehrlein was the last up and pushed his Porsche 99X Electric to the limit, sliding around the banked final corner to take the third Julius Baer Pole Position of his Formula E career by just 0.058.

Will it be redemption for the German this afternoon after missing out on the win in the 2019 Mexico City E-Prix? Tune it at 16:00 local time (CDT), follow all the action in the Live Hub with all the data in the real-time and find out all the ways to watch the CBMM Niobium Puebla E-Prix Round 8.