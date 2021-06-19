Harvey dazzles with third-place effort in Road America qualifying

Jack Harvey continued his impressive qualifying form by capturing third on the grid for Sunday’s 55-lap NTT IndyCar Series race at Road America. Complementing his run to qualify second at St. Petersburg and third at the Indianapolis Grand Prix, the Meyer Shank Racing driver was thankful for a return to form after three tough races where both qualifying and race results have been disappointing.

“Any day when you’re in the Fast Six is a great day; to be P3 is a really solid effort,” the 28-year-old Briton said. “Everybody at the No. 60 AutoNation/Sirius XM Honda, we’ve been through a few tough results here. And I think that the mental resilience of this team has shown, not just from me, but from everybody in the team, when things don’t go your way, everyone has kept working, kept focusing on what we thought was important.”

Harvey hopes to use the second-row starting spot to rebound after the recent string of poor finishes have moved the him down to 13th in the championship standings.

“Honestly, it’s a really good day for everybody at Meyer Shank Racing,” he said. “We just wanna have a great result tomorrow and leave the weekend happy.”