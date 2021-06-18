Atherton named Grand Marshal for Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

Watkins Glen International has announced that former IMSA President Scott Atherton will serve as Grand Marshal for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen and will give the command to fire engines for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance race on Sunday, June 27.

“We look forward to welcoming Scott back to Watkins Glen to help us get the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen started,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “His leadership in motorsports helped this race rise to the level of prominence it currently enjoys and we’re excited to honor that dedication.”

Atherton’s nearly 35 years of leadership in motorsports spans the industry, including serving as president of IMSA for 20 years (2000-2019). He was also president and CEO of Panoz Motor Sports Group for many years and co-led the American Le Mans Series through the merger with the Grand American Road Racing Association under the IMSA banner in 2014. Additionally, he previously served as president at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Nazareth Speedway and Auto Club Speedway at Fontana, California.

Atherton remains on the Board of IMSA and is an advisor to the IMSA management team.

“I am honored to serve as the Grand Marshal of the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen,” said Atherton. “I have a deep connection to the sports car racing community, much like Sahlen’s has to The Glen. That loyalty and commitment is very special in motorsports.”

Sahlen Packing Company has been the entitlement partner of the race since 2003. Sahlen’s prides itself on its long-term relationship with sports car racing, The Glen and its fans.

Watkins Glen International will host the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen June 24-27 and fans are welcomed with general admission access. To purchase race tickets, camping and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit http://www.TheGlen.com.