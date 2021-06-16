GT Celebration partner profile: Maglock and FluidLogic

The best teams have the best partners and GT Celebration falls into that category with founding partners, Maglock and FluidLogic. From leading technical partners to the most advanced safety equipment and everything in between, our partners come together and allow us to execute the best experience for our competitors week in and week out.

Maglock provides a forced-air helmet system to provide safe and comfortable cooling used in all forms of racing from off-road to IndyCar and NASCAR. The system is designed to help racers safely to egress the car in a safe and timely manner.

Taken one step further, FluidLogic uses the exact same engineering as Maglock Air system with the addition of the coaxial water path for safely applied hydration throughout demanding racing environments.

Not only does Maglock partner with GTC and bring its products to the series, its leadership also competes in the series itself. This is one of the most unique parts of GTC, which brings interesting and influential business people together over a shared passion for racing.

Piloting the Fluid Logic Audi in the GT-3 RED class is Jim Slavik, a commercial real estate developer and a long time investor and advisor for Maglock & Fluid Logic. Slavik races part-time in the GTC series (pictured above), including rounds at COTA and Road America.

“I recognized the benefit of Maglock right off the bat for providing air as an easy method for pit stops, drivers and in an emergency for egress,” said Slavik. “I’ve also been working as a beta tester for FluidLogic to deliver fluids while on the track.”

Slavik has raced for the past 15 years, and has focused more seriously on racing for the past 12 years. He is a Founding Member and 3-time Club Champion at The Thermal Club. The premier, world class racing country club in Southern California. He brings years of professional racing education from Skip Barber and other leading instructional facilities.