Ware to make IndyCar debut at Road America

Cody Ware will making his IndyCar debut this weekend at Road America with Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing aboard the team’s No. 52 entry.

Ware, who drives full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing (RWR), tested with the team earlier this year at Sebring, and also participated in the Open Test at IMS.

“To be a part of an IndyCar race is such an honor, and a surreal experience for me,” Ware said in a team statement.

“Road America is an ideal place to make my debut, and I am so excited to learn and soak it all in. Having two great teammates such as Romain Grosjean and Ed Jones will help take some of the edge off the learning curve, if only a little.”

In addition to his time in the NASCAR Cup and the Xfinity Series this season, Ware finished fourth in the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Daytona earlier this year.

According to Rick Ware, other appearances by the No.52 entry are expected to follow.

“What started as a three-four race sponsorship to roll out a marketing program for BioHaven and Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) in the NTT IndyCar Series turned into a full-season sponsorship commitment with the No. 51 Honda,” he said. “Thanks to their continued partnership, we’re excited to add a few races for the No. 52 entry, starting with Road America this weekend.”