Detroit IndyCar Race 1 under red flag for Rosenqvist crash

The first leg of the NTT IndyCar Series’ Dual In Detroit was red flagged on Lap 28 to give the AMR Safety Team time and space to extricate Arrow McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist from his battered No. 7 Chevy. The 29-year-old from Sweden was awake and alert in the car, having opened his visor, but was grimacing heavily before being removed from the car and placed in an ambulance.

On Lap 25 of the 70-lap race, Rosenqvist made heavy contact at Turn 6 as his car went to full throttle at a point where he would have been slowing on entry to the long back straight. Launched through the tire barrier, the car slammed nose-first into the concrete barrier and rode upward, nearly going over the catch fencing, but fortunately, the car was retained.

An update provided from IndyCar’s Dr. Geoffrey Billows offered encouraging news.

“Felix is doing fine,” he said. “He was conscious and alert the entire time, was having some soreness, but no loss of sensation or function. He’s stable and vitals are good. We’re sending him down to the hospital for some advanced imaging.”

RACER will provide more updates when they are available.