Di Resta stays ahead in final Portimao practice

Paul di Resta was the pace-setter once again during the final FIA WEC practice of the weekend at Algarve, the Scotsman setting a 1m31.628s 20 minutes into the 60-minute session in the No. 22 United Autosports ORECA. The lap was three tenths faster than his best lap from Free Practice 2 in the morning.

LMP2 class runners have set faster times than the Le Mans Hypercars in each of the three practice sessions of the weekend ahead of qualifying, with Alpine, Toyota and Glickenhaus all struggling for pace.

Nicolas Lapierre came closest to putting an LMH car atop the times on this occasion, the Brazilian setting a 1m31.652s with 12 minutes left to put Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 chassis second in the times, ahead of the No. 38 JOTA ORECA that slotted in third.

Late improvements for Glickenhaus and Toyota allowed both teams to sneak into the top five. Richard Westbrook put the American-flagged 007 fourth with a 1m31.916s on his final flying lap, capping off a far more productive session for Glickenhaus which caused two caution periods in FP2. The No. 709 managed 33 laps during the session.

Sebastian Buemi meanwhile put Toyota’s No. 8 GR010 fifth, with a 1m31.974s at the death of the session. That pushed the Inter Europol ORECA to sixth, and the No. 29 Racing Team Nederland ORECA to seventh, though it topped the LMP2 Pro/Am standings.

Toyota’s second GR010 could only manage ninth overall, almost seven tenths off Di Resta’s time. The No. 7 also managed just 29 tours, finishing the session as the only prototype to complete under 30 laps in the hour.

GTE saw Porsche’s lead both classes, with the two factory 911 RSR 19s finishing up 1-2 in Pro, the No. 92 ahead of the No. 91, the best time a 1m38.082s.

In GTE Am, it was Team Project 1 that ran quickest, Matteo Cairoli taking the top spot early, then later improving his time in the No. 56 example, his best a 1m39.186s, faster than the second of the GTE Pro AF Corse Ferraris.

The top three in Am was completed by the No. 77 Proton Porsche and the No. 54 AF Corse Ferrari.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying, at 6:00 p.m. local time.