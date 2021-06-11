Creech LMP3 team hits reset after driver Willsey drops out

Sean Creech Motorsports hopes to keep its LMP3 program afloat after Lance Willsey has chosen to call an end to his season in the No. 33 SCM Ligier JS P320 he’s shared with Joao Barbosa.

Citing both business and personal reasons for stepping out of the cockpit, Willsey’s absence means Creech will need to find a funded Am driver to keep the car on track when the next WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP3 round arrives at Watkins Glen.

“We are grateful to Lance for his hard work and dedication as we formed the team late last year,” Creech said. “We are disappointed that he cannot continue but hope that we can find a driver to compete alongside Joao for the rest of the 2021 season. Our biggest focus right now is to keep the IMSA team going.

“We have a great deal of other work going on now in our shop, including an IPC program, as well as restoration and customer testing programs. But IMSA continues to be our primary focus going forward, both for the remainder of this season and looking ahead to 2022. As I said when we joined the WeatherTech series, we’re in this for the long haul so are looking forward to being able to continue moving this part of our program forward.”