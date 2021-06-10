Le Mans to host spectators at 20 percent capacity

Spectators are expected to return to the Le Mans 24 Hours this August for the first time since June 2019, with the ACO announcing today that 50,000 fans will be allowed to attend this year’s edition.

The rescheduled event will therefore run at just 20% capacity, though this will come as a huge relief for the ACO, which ran the race in September last year behind closed doors after months of contingency planning to allow spectators came to nil.

The lucky 50,000 that head to the Circuit de la Sarthe this year will be required to present a health passport that is due to be introduced by the French Government on June 9th.

Fans will be able to head to the circuit from Wednesday August 18th for the first free practice sessions. Crucially, they will be free to roam the circuit, a change from the provisional plans in 2020, in which the ACO attempted to run the race with 10 zoned areas containing 5,000 fans in each.

Unfortunately, due to the current health situation in France, and the reduced crowd, there will be no concerts or fun fair for the fans. Camping will be permitted, however. Tickets will go on sale at on Monday June 21st.

The ACO has also released a revised entry list for the race. Key changes include the addition of Nick Cassidy, ex-F1 driver and Super GT champion Heikki Kovalainen, 2017 GTE Am class winner Dries Vanthoor and Nick Cassidy, a Super GT and Super Formula title winner in Hub Auto’s GTE Pro Porsche.

GT3 regular Marco Seefried has also been added to Absolute Racing’s GTE Am Porsche, and Mikkel Jensen will race for Kessel Racing in its GTE Am Ferrari entry in partnership with Car Guy.

UPDATED ENTRY LIST