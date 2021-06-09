Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Townsend Bell to race Lexus at Detroit after positive COVID test for Veach

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

Townsend Bell to race Lexus at Detroit after positive COVID test for Veach

IMSA

Townsend Bell to race Lexus at Detroit after positive COVID test for Veach

By June 9, 2021 4:59 PM

By |

Vasser Sullivan Racing has announced today that Zach Veach, who shares the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 entry with Frankie Montecalvo, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sidelined for this weekend’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Detroit’s Belle Isle. Instead, Townsend Bell — who raced with the team the last two seasons and in this year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona — will share the driving duties.

Bell (pictured above) was already set to be on-site as a commentator for NBC Sports for the pair of NTT IndyCar Series races.

, , , IMSA, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home