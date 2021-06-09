IndyCar, St Pete extend deal through 2026

The NTT IndyCar Series will have at least five more years of racing to hold on the streets of St. Petersburg after the Floridian city approved a five-year extension for the Firestone Grand Prix.

“I am thrilled that the Grand Prix will be in the Sunshine City through 2026,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “I want to thank City Council for recognizing the importance of this race in St. Pete. I also want to thank (race promoters) Kim Green and Kevin Savoree, and everyone at the Grand Prix for not only organizing and promoting one of our city’s best events year after year, but for their dedication to our community.”

As part of the confirmation, the city also named the five dates for the event, which has served as IndyCar’s traditional season opener, from 2022-2026:

March 10-13, 2022

March 9-12, 2023

March 7-10, 2024

March 6-9, 2025

March 12-15, 2026