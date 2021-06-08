Marco Andretti confirmed for LMP3 run at Watkins Glen

Marco Andretti will join cousin Jarett Andretti at Andretti Autosport for the upcoming Sahlen’s Six Hours Of The Glen IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Race. The No. 36 Ligier JS P320 LMP3 entry will feature Andretti’s ‘Triple A’ lineup with Oliver Askew completing the driver roster.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Watkins Glen and sports cars,” Marco Andretti said. “I know [Jarett’s father, the late] John [Andretti] really loved driving with family, so I am happy Jarett and I can continue that part for him.”

In his early days as an NTT IndyCar Series driver, Andretti made special appearances in the forerunner of today’s Andretti Autosport team in the former American Le Mans Series’ LMP2 category. Members of the Andretti family have also joined forces to share sports car drives over the decades, which makes Marco’s father, Michael Andretti, proud to see the tradition continue with the cousins at Watkins Glen International on June 25-27.

“I’m so proud to see Jarett and Marco coming together to co-drive at Watkins Glen,” he said. “Racing has always been a family affair for us, but it was especially important to John, and it’s been a goal of ours to get them in a car together. I’m just glad that this opportunity worked out for Marco to come onboard for the first endurance race of the season.”