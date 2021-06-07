Sebring confirmed as penultimate venue in SRO America 2021 season

SRO America announced today that it will race at Sebring International Raceway Oct. 1-3 in the first of a three-year commitment at the famed-Central Florida circuit.

The Sebring weekend replaces the originally scheduled event at Ontario’s Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, which was to run as part of Victoria Day activities in May. The Sebring weekend will include the SRO America-produced Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, GT America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America and TC America powered by Skip Barber series.

As part of a doubleheader weekend, an invitational non-points round for GT America powered by AWS will also be included, bringing GT sprint single-driver racing back to Sebring after a long hiatus. SRO has not competed at Sebring since 2009 when it raced there under the Speed World Challenge moniker.

Following Sebring, all SRO series will host season finales at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oct. 15-17. The Indianapolis weekend will also include the North American stop of the Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli – the Indianapolis 8 Hour.

“We couldn’t think of a better venue to serve as a replacement round from our postponed trip to Canada,” said Greg Gill, President and CEO of SRO Motorsports America. “We’re excited to be back in Florida and can’t wait to showcase our 100+ car paddock to sports car fans.”

“All of the SRO America championship series produce great races and large fields of amazing cars, and the historic Sebring circuit will be an ideal venue for the next three years,” said Wayne Estes, president and general manager of the 3.74-mile track. “As we continue to add world-class sports car races to the Sebring schedule, we look forward to introducing Sebring’s fan base to what surely will be fierce competition.”

Ticket prices and additional details for the weekend, including a full schedule, will be announced soon. Fans can also follow all the action from Sebring of their favorite SRO America championship with free livestreaming on SRO’s GT World YouTube Channel.