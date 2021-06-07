Ferrucci continuing IndyCar run with RLL at Detroit doubleheader

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will hold onto Santino Ferrucci for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader in Detroit. The Connecticut native, who came home as the team’s top Indy 500 finisher with a sixth in the No. 45 Honda, will rejoin Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato at Belle Isle when practice starts on Friday.

“I’m excited to compete in the two races in Detroit after a fantastic run at the Indy 500,” said Ferrucci, who will make his third appearance at the event. “To carry the momentum into Detroit is massive for the team. Hy-Vee is partnering with Frito-Lay so we will have Chester Cheetah and the Cheetos brand on the car, which I think is pretty awesome. It’s a fantastic track, and I’m excited to be returning to Detroit since we didn’t get a chance to race there in 2020.”

Support from Hy-Vee, the midwestern grocery chain, is responsible for Ferrucci’s return, and after blanketing its stores with branding featuring the No. 45 Honda leading into the Indy 500, the relationship with RLL appears to be growing.

“The excitement and energy that the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team brings forth to our partnership is like none other,” said Hy-Vee chairman Randy Edeker. “The team truly cares about its fans just like we care about our customers at Hy-Vee. Since signing on as a sponsor last year, we’ve heard from people all over the country about our involvement in racing and look forward to what the rest of the season has to offer.”