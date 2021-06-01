Aston Martin partners with Racing Pride to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion

Aston Martin will celebrate Pride Month by running Racing Pride logos on its car at the French Grand Prix, to promote LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion.

Racing Pride is an LGBTQ+ rights charity working to promote inclusivity across motorsport, and has entered into a partnership with Aston Martin – supported by team sponsor Cognizant – to deliver a series of initiatives throughout June. Racing Pride has already conducted a review of Aston’s existing policies to try and improve how it can be a more diverse and inclusive team, and its co-founder Richard Morris says the collaboration is a major development.

“This landmark partnership between Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team and Racing Pride will have a widely felt positive impact for the LGBTQ+ community,” Morris said. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with the team as it constantly strives to create an inclusive culture in which all team members are respected, empowered, and valued.

“The commitment of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team to be a leader in creating true equality – which this partnership represents – will be a source of inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community within the sport, among its global fanbase, and in broader society. It marks a hugely significant step in Racing Pride’s journey to positively promote LGBTQ+ inclusion through motorsport.”

In our first #IAMSTORIES | VOICES Pride Month special, we are joined by @RacingPrideHQ co-founder, @RichardMRacing. From playing with toy cars to being a leading voice in the LGBTQ+ racing world. This is Richard's story, presented by @Cognizant.#WeRaceAsOne — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) June 1, 2021

Part of the commitment will see Aston producing numerous pieces of content in June to try and highlight the LGBTQ+ community within motorsport, and Sebastian Vettel – who has recently carried helmet designs and worn t-shirts calling for greater equality – praised his team for its approach.

“I want to help highlight the positivity around the message of inclusion and acceptance,” Vettel said. “I congratulate the people who have pushed the discussion that has led to wider inclusion; but, equally, I’m aware that more needs to be done to change attitudes and remove much of the remaining negativity. It is great to see Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team giving this issue support – there is a long road ahead, but I’m really pleased we can play a positive role.”