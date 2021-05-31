Honda celebrates 14th Indy 500 victory

Honda is celebrating its 14th victory at the Indianapolis 500, and a pair of back-to-back pole positions and wins since 2020, with the spellbinding achievement on Sunday by the Meyer Shank Racing team and the newest member of the four-time winner’s club, Helio Castroneves.

“This is absolutely amazing. It’s great to see the world get back to normal, it was a great crowd at the Speedway and they got to see a fairytale ending for Helio,” said Honda Performance Development president David Salters.

“I couldn’t be more pleased, I’m so proud of the team at HPD and everyone that represents Honda and everything they’ve achieved. [Winning] the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Indy 500, all out of HPD, in just one year—and all with Helio—it’s amazing. And, of course, massively well done to Mike [Shank]. This is an astonishing achievement and his team simply delivered.”

Before capturing his fourth Indy 500 win with Honda, Castroneves earned his first IndyCar wins using Honda power in the CART era, then took his third Indy 500 victory in 2009 with Honda before claiming IMSA’s 2020 DPi championship driving an Acura ARX-05 prototype developed and powered by HPD, and added January’s Rolex 24 to his long list of wins in the ARX-05.

“Honda’s great,” Castroneves said. “HPD, because I’ve worked with them for three years and now coming back here with Honda, it’s been absolutely incredible. They sat down with me and we’ve had many meetings. That’s what we need to have.

“When you have spent so many years with an incredible organization and have their experience and information, you can explore those things. We’re here in victory circle because they’ve done the right things for us.”