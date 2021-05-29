Carb Night Classic postponed by rain

A series of rain showers Friday night in the Indianapolis area played havoc with the schedule for the traditional Carb Night Classic at Lucas Oil Raceway. Instead, the event — which will comprise rounds for the two initial levels on the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, as well as feature events for the USAC Silver Crown Series and Pavement Midgets — was postponed until Saturday.

After an adjustment in the schedule which eliminated planned warmup sessions for both series, competitors in the Cooper Tires Freedom 90, the eighth round of the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, did venture out onto the 0.686-mile oval this evening only for the red flags to fly after five laps had been completed under caution due to light rain.

The race is set to be restarted at 11:00 a.m. ET Saturday for the remaining 85 laps. Reece Gold will start on the pole position for Juncos Racing.

The 75-lap Cooper Tires Freedom 75, Round 8 of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship, will follow at 11:45 a.m. Cape Motorsports’ Michael d’Orlando will start on pole position.

Global live streaming for both races can be found on the Road to Indy TV App, RoadToIndy.TV and the respective series websites, indypro2000.com and usf2000.com.