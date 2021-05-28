Lally joins Dyson team for Lime Rock Trans Am

Humaid Masaood, regular teammate to owner-driver Chris Dyson with CD Racing’s 21 Amamos La Vida Tequila Ford Mustang, will be unable to compete for the team in this weekend’s Trans Am Memorial Day Classic at Lime Rock due to overseas business commitments has run strongly in the two events in which he has competed in 2021. The team has nominated veteran road racer Andy Lally as his replacement.

Lally’s relationship with the Dyson Racing organization dates back to 2004, and he co-drove with the team in several American Le Mans Series events between 2007 and ’09. A multiple Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona winner and a top IMSA and NASCAR competitor, Lally was also a winner in his lone outing in a TA car to date, at the 2017 Trans Am Series round at Watkins Glen.

“I’m so happy to be back working with the Dyson team,” Lally said. “This opportunity came along last minute for all of us, but thankfully I happened to be available and I was already in New York. Chris and I have been friends for 20 years and we always keep in touch; I’m here to help the team’s championship efforts and I appreciate Humaid’s confidence in putting me in the No. 21 car this weekend. I love racing the TA cars and I’m glad this has worked out.”

Chris Dyson was delighted that Lally could rejoin the team for this weekend.

“Of course we will miss having Humaid here this weekend. But we couldn’t have found a better fill-in driver. Andy is family here; we’ve raced and worked together for a lot of our careers and he’s always been a ‘go-to guy’ for us in the past. I think we will get a great result together this weekend.”