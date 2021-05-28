Indy 500 local TV blackout lifted

With the sale of all 135,000 tickets completed, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has lifted the local TV blackout for Sunday’s live broadcast of the Indianapolis 500.

“We’ve hit our capacity for this year’s Indianapolis 500 and look forward to hosting 135,000 fans at the world’s largest sporting event since the pandemic began,” an IMS representative said. “We’re thrilled to welcome fans ‘Back Home Again’ and appreciate our loyal customers and their continued support.

“With no more tickets available and 40 percent of venue capacity reached, we have decided to lift the local broadcast delay for this year’s race. Central Indiana spectators will be able to tune in on NBC beginning at 11 a.m. We look forward to an exciting and historic edition of the Indy 500 this weekend.”