How to drive a Trick Truck, Episode 8: Into the dust

While all of Justin Lofton’s previous lessons in off-road racing can be expected by most, one element of the art of high-performance desert driving is exclusive to the sport itself – driving properly in the dust.

To the average fan or asphalt racer (even a dirt circle track driver for that matter), going fast in blinding desert dust may seem almost suicidal. In this video, Lofton shares the inside secret of how he negotiates his Jimco-built unlimited Trick Truck in near zero visibility in a relatively fast but safe manner. It’s a great and unlikely look at off-road racing’s most unique driving challenges.

And, don’t forget your microfiber!

