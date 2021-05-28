How to drive a Trick Truck, Episode 8: Into the dust
How to drive a Trick Truck, Episode 8: Into the dust
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marty Fiolka
May 28, 2021 6:39 PM ET
Presented by
While all of Justin Lofton’s
previous lessons in off-road racing can be expected by most, one element of the art of high-performance desert driving is exclusive to the sport itself – driving properly in the dust.
To the average fan or asphalt racer (even a dirt circle track driver for that matter), going fast in blinding desert dust may seem almost suicidal. In this video, Lofton shares the inside secret of how he negotiates his Jimco-built unlimited Trick Truck in near zero visibility in a relatively fast but safe manner. It’s a great and unlikely look at off-road racing’s most unique driving challenges.
And, don’t forget your microfiber!
This week’s video for the Method Trick Truck series is linked
here, or watch it below.
VIDEO
Desert, Videos
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marty Fiolka
A lifelong enthusiast of off road motorsports, Marty Fiolka raced his first Baja 1000 in 1992 and still enjoys getting behind the wheel via his annual BFG Team Rennsport NORRA Mexican 1000 effort.
A graduate of University California at Long Beach, he founded The Rennsport Group in 1995 to execute motorsports public relations programs for Nissan, Infinity, Exxon, Mitsubishi, SCORE International and later became the editorial and marketing director for Dirtsports Magazine. Marty is a current contributor to RACER Magazine and RACER.com as well as operating the promotional agency for Crandon International Raceway and annual Red Bull Crandon World Cup.
Fiolka was a 2014 Inductee to the Off Road Motorsports Hall of Fame (ORMHOF) and was instrumental in founding the Wide Open Baja adventure business and Ensenada's Horsepower Ranch. He also served as the associate producer of the original Dust to Glory documentary film and author of two books; 1000 Miles to Glory: The Baja 1000 Story and The Big Blue M: The History of McMillin Racing.
More …
47m
Seven-time Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli champion Ernie Francis Jr. surprised local favorite Chris Dyson in heavy rain at Lime Rock (…)
2hr
Four competition weekends in and the GT America powered by AWS series is a resounding success as the competition heads east for the lush (…)
2hr
Bikes 2hr ago ET
“I’ve got that bulldog style, you know? It isn’t always pretty, but all that matters are the results on paper.” 10:44 (…)
3hr
Pirelli GT4 America returns to the track for Rounds 5 and 6 of the 2021 season at VIRginia International Raceway, a 3.27-mile, 17-turn (…)
4hr
Scott Dixon led an intense Carb Day practice for the 105th Indianapolis 500, which finally got underway after roughly a two-hour (…)
7hr
This year feels a lot like a homecoming for Ed Jones. Not only because the 26-year-old Dubai-born Briton returned to the NTT IndyCar Series, (…)
7hr
The burgeoning FIA GT4 class has cultivated a breed of sports cars being produced by an illustrious list of automakers that have blurred (…)
7hr
There may not be another driver more fired up on the starting grid for this year’s Indianapolis 500 than Graham Rahal. The driver of the (…)
9hr
There was a bit of a theme last weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which felt like the Scott Dixon show with a supporting role (…)
9hr
Lewis Hamilton says it would be “childish” to get involved in mind games with Red Bull and Max Verstappen after losing the championship (…)
More RACER
Comments