VIDEO: INDYCAR Debrief featuring Rinus VeeKay

Indianapolis 500 front-row starter Rinus VeeKay joins hosts Conor Daly and Jen Horsey, plus RACER editor-in-chief Laurence Foster, for episode 5 of RACER’s INDYCAR Debrief powered by INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge.

VeeKay, who earned his first NTT IndyCar Series race win on the IMS road course earlier this month, and Ed Carpenter Racing teammate Daly preview the biggest day in American racing, Sunday’s 105th Indianapolis 500.

Watch below or click here to view on The RACER Channel on YouTube.

How is third-fastest qualifier VeeKay approaching his second Indy 500? What’s the plan if he ends up racing his boss on lap 199? And who does he recommend for your INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone picks at the Brickyard?

And after showing his No. 47 U.S. Air Force Chevy is one of the fastest cars in race trim, how quickly does 19th starter Conor think he’ll get it to the sharp end? Plus, the burning question of the week: what’s inside those delicious Dutch stroopwafels that Rinus is getting the ECR team addicted to?

Think you can pick a more potent INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge driver roster than Conor, Jen, Rinus and Laurence? This week, you get to pick eight drivers and earn double race points. It’s the big one!

Sign up now at fantasy.indycar.com or on the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT Data to test your IndyCar knowledge and maybe even win some great prizes. It’s fun and it’s free!