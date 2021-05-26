Lime Rock Park hosts COVID vaccination site during Memorial Day weekend

With two feature Trans Am races, hundreds of vintage race cars in competition and a car show on Sunday, the list of things to do this Memorial Day weekend at Lime Rock Park is a long one. And now there is yet another option, as the track has partnered with the State of Connecticut to establish a free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lime Rock Park. And, the race fans that take the opportunity to get vaccinated at the event will also get a free hot dog and drink from the track.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health and local providers are bringing the bright yellow DPH Vaccination Vans to Lime Rock Park to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to the community. There is no appointment necessary and all are welcome. Vaccination is the best protection against the COVID-19 virus, and the DPH strongly encourages you, your family and your neighbors to receive these truly lifesaving vaccines.

Fans are asked bring a health insurance card and photo ID if they have them, but it is not necessary to have health insurance or ID to receive the vaccine. No one will be turned away for lack of insurance or ID.

Multiple vans will be on-site at Lime Rock Park on Friday, Sunday, and Monday. The program will offer both the J & J and Pfizer vaccines, and those that select the latter will be given guidance to find another clinic that is convenient for them for their second dose. The vaccinations will be open to residents of any state aged 12 or above, and minors must receive guardian consent in order to receive a vaccine.

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional beginning of summer throughout most of the United States. It also features three of the biggest motorsports weekends of the year: the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600, and the Memorial Day Classic at Lime Rock Park.

The event will include the 29th visit by the The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, with the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) in action through the weekend as well. Sunday will feature the 11th annual Royals Car Show presented by Hagerty, a family friendly hometown charity show run by Lime Rock Park and the Royals family of Royals’ Garage in Torrington.