Ferrari Challenge concludes weekend at Watkins Glen

In a weekend full of memorable moments and firsts, Ferrari Challenge concluded its first weekend at Watkins Glen International since the series last visited in 2018. With 45 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos competing in the Ferrari Challenge races, and the series once again joined by the Club Competizioni GT, it was a memorable weekend for competitors and fans alike.

Challenge Races Continue to Thrill. Packed grids have been a staple of the Ferrari Challenge series in recent years, and the round at Watkins Glen was no different as the paddock was filled with the Ferraris competing over the weekend. While the Trofeo Pirelli category was handily won on both days by Cooper MacNeil, the Trofeo Pirelli AM1 and AM2 categories enjoyed epic scraps on both days as drivers began to concern themselves with championship positioning as the series nears the halfway mark for the 2021 season.

In AM1, it was McCarthy and Burrowes trading spots at the front, while in AM2, Keysin Chen had a perfect weekend of pole, fastest lap and the race wins in only his third-ever race, setting himself firmly among the top three in the category. In Coppa Shell, Dave Musial Jr. and Todd Coleman each took a turn at the top step and find themselves only separated by four points in the standings, while John Cervini took two wins from two chances in the Coppa Shell AM category.

Ferrari 488 GT Modificata Makes North America Debut. After its debut in 2020, the Watkins Glen round was home to the first North American delivery of the Ferrari 488 GT Modificata. This limited edition car makes use of the best technology from Ferrari’s 488 GT3 and 488 GTE race cars and synthesizes them into an incredible package unlimited by any series regulations or performance restrictions. Producing around 700 hp, the car certainly made an impression at the historic circuit as it participated in the Club Competizioni GT program, a group of sessions designed specifically to allow historic and contemporary Ferrari GT machinery lap some of the best circuits around the world.

Upcoming Schedule. The Ferrari Challenge series will continue its North American championship in June with a stop at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 11th and 12th before continuing to Indianapolis for Ferrari Racing Days on July 17 and 18. As is customary, Racing Days will see the Ferrari Challenge series joined by the clients and cars of the XX Programme and F1 Clienti. The championship concludes its North American races with the sixth round at Road America in September, before wrapping up the 2021 season at the Mugello circuit in Italy.