[…] Day 1 at HSR Barber Historics […]

Racing action at this weekend’s Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Barber Historics moved off to a competitive start Friday at Barber Motorsports Park where a stout field of 37 competitors took the green flag for the day’s featured Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race.

The overall and Porsche-class victory went to Yves Scemama who scored a convincing win in his Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 52 Porsche 911 IROC.

Scemama shared the overall and Porsche-class podium with returning Heritage teammate Mike Banz who crossed the finish line second in his 1974 No. 13 Porsche 911 RSR. It was a fitting returning for Banz, a multiple HSR race winner and series champion, who is competing this weekend for the first time since 2019.

Jeff McKee took SascoSports American-division honors and third overall in his 1964 No. 51 Ford Falcon prepared Dennis Olthoff and Olthoff Racing.

Olthoff himself got in on the SascoSports American podium, guest driving the Frank Marcum-owned 1996 No. 15 Gentry Motor Works Cobra to second in class and fourth overall.

The overall top five and third in Porsche went to Tom McGlynn in his 901 Shop No. 8 Porsche 914/6.

The SascoSports International-class race victory was earned by Cody Ellsworth in his 1996 No. 11 BMW M3.

Ellsworth topped a diverse International-class podium that included runner-up Amber Stephenson in the 2Girls Racing 1963 No. 5 Lotus Super 7 and third-place finisher Brian Peele in his 1993 No. 84 Toyota Supra.

Friday’s other podium finisher was Chris Ronson Sr. who took third place in the SascoSports American division in his 1970 No. 94 Chevrolet Corvette.

Saturday’s schedule at the HSR Barber Historics incudes the opening rounds of this weekend’s HSR WeatherTech Sprint Series doubleheader races for all Run Groups.

The day’s feature race is Saturday afternoon’s Vintage and GT Classic (GTC) race that is scheduled to start at 4:55 p.m. CDT.

Tickets are available to the public for the HSR Barber Historics Saturday and Sunday. Online information on a variety of admission ticket, camping and parade lap options is available by clicking here.