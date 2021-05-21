Hansen steps in for Button at JBXE ahead of Senegal Extreme E round

Rallycross racer Kevin Hansen will drive for JBXE Racing in the upcoming Extreme E Ocean X Prix at Lac Rose in Dakar, Senegal, with Jenson Button stepping back to concentrate on his role as team principal for this race.

Hansen joined the series’ drivers’ program in 2019 and has been instrumental in the testing process alongside teammate Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky and his brother, and Andretti United driver, Timmy Hansen. The trio were the first to drive the ODYSSEY 21 back in 2019 at Chataeu de Lastours in France.

He has been a fixture in the FIA World Rallycross Championship for a number of years, securing event wins and multiple podiums for Team Peugeot-Hansen.

“I’m obviously wearing two hats with JBXE as both a driver, but also team owner, and it’s the latter which means having the opportunity to put Kevin in the car for this race was one I didn’t want to pass up,” said Button.

“Kevin has a fantastic pedigree and has already achieved so much in the world of rallycross at such a young age. He’s an exciting driver. I can’t wait to see him representing JBXE in Senegal, and I look forward to being back behind the wheel in Greenland.”

Hansen said that after having been so heavily involved in developing the car, he is looking forward to the opportunity to drive it in anger.

“I’ve been so involved in the series and developing the car since the beginning, from the early testing program right to Aragon last year,” he said. “So to get this opportunity now with Jenson is so nice, and I’m super-excited to get to Senegal and see what I can do.

“I’m so happy to be joining Mikaela, also. She’s very talented, so this is a huge opportunity for us to be working together, and we have so much history in sharing the car together, so it is going to be nice to be with her in this event, and I think we can do a good job.”

The all-Swedish driver line-up is set to take on the Ocean X Prix next weekend (29-30 May) in Dakar, Senegal. JBXE currently sits sixth in the overall standings following the inaugural X Prix in Saudi Arabia in April.