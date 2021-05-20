VIDEO: INDYCAR Debrief featuring Josef Newgarden

Two-time NTT IndyCar Series champ Josef Newgarden joins hosts Conor Daly and Jen Horsey, plus RACER editor-in-chief Laurence Foster, for episode 4 of RACER’s INDYCAR Debrief powered by INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge.

Team Penske ace Newgarden and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Daly preview this weekend’s battle for the pole for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, and explain just what it takes to be super-fast around the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Watch below or click here to view on The RACER Channel on YouTube.

Find out from Josef what it’s like to lay down four qualifying laps on the very edge at Indy, why Team Penske is such a force at the Brickyard… and whether he’d rather go race a lawnmower or a hovercraft. Plus, who does he recommend for your INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone picks for Indy 500 qualifying?

And after a superb Fast Six performance, followed by a frustrating race at last weekend’s GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course, Conor turns his attention to the “500,” and answers a burning question: is that luxuriant mullet the cause of his bad luck?

Think you can pick a more potent INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge driver roster than Conor, Jen, Josef and Laurence? Sign up now at fantasy.indycar.com or on the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT Data to test your IndyCar knowledge and maybe even win some great prizes.

Qualifying starts noon ET on Saturday, so be sure to have your INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge picks (four drivers, costing no more than a combined $100) locked in at least 15 minutes before that.

For the Indy 500 pole weekend, fantasy points will be awarded based on where your four picks qualify, plus you can earn extra points by predicting the three front-row starters in the correct order. And in the event of a tie-break, the round win will go the player who comes closest to predicting the average speed of the Indy 500 pole winner.

Got that? Then start choosing. It’s fun and it’s free!